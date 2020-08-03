Victor Coleman, age 87, of St. James, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services were Monday, August 3, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Hope Cemetery in St. James with full military honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Victor Coleman, lifelong resident of St. James, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Victor was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was born on Dec. 23, 1932. He served in the Korean War in 1953. He had his birthday on the ship coming home and then crossed the international date line and had his birthday again the next day. He was a Post Commander for the VFW. He married Marlene Baldwin on Sept 25, 1960. He was a skilled carpenter who remodeled and built many homes around St. James. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his retired years, he enjoyed gardening and socializing with friends over coffee at McDonalds. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who know him
He is survived by his wife Marlene of 59 years, his daughters Catherine (Mark) Scholten of Mooresville, North Carolina and Christina (Ryan) Montgomery of Plymouth, MN. He has 3 grandchildren - Anna Nicole, Victoria, and Noah. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth of Truman, MN and numerous neices and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Della Coleman, brothesr Lyle Coleman, Arnold Coleman, Norman Coleman and sisters Leila Frautnick and Elda Anderson.