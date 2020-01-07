|
|
Violet Niemeier, 88, formerly of St. James died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Health Care in Mankato. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in St. James with Rev. Lester Lear officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Friday one hour before services.You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Violet Elna Nelson was born in St. James on May 5, 1931 to Walter and Florence (Johnson) Nelson. She grew up in Grogan and graduated from St. James High School in 1949. On Sept. 22, 1953 she married Howard William Niemeier at Apostolic Faith Church in St. James and they spent the rest of their life together living happily in Grogan. In addition to raising four children, Violet had a remarkable career spanning nearly 60 years as an accountant and tax preparer, starting at the Myron Hoffman accounting firm and also working for the local John Deere Implements and car dealerships in St. James. She continued to prepare taxes for individuals and businesses well into her seventies. Violet loved music, especially listening to her children and granddaughters sing and play piano and other instruments. For many years, Violet would join her sisters Helen and Dona to sing together at the World of Pentecost Church in St. James, where she also taught Sunday School and spent countless hours serving and praising God. Violet cared deeply for her family and friends and would always let everyone know she was praying for them. Her immense love, kindness, and generosity will be greatly missed.
She is survived and remembered by her sons: Jeffrey (Deanna) Niemeier, of Grogan, and Jason (Heather) Niemeier of Madison Lake; daughter, Jackie (Doug) Bristol of Mountain Lake; granddaughters: Shannon (John) Branstad, Andrea (Ryan) Kuenzel, Danni (Cody) Swanson and Allison (Kwangho) Park; six great-grandchildren; brother, Wallace Nelson of Madelia; and many nieces and nephews. Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Julie and infant daughter, Joy; sisters: Helen and Dona; and several aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020