Walter Thate, age 86, of St. James passed away at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matt Seagert officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.flcstjames.org.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Walter (Wally) (86) was born Nov. 4, 1933 in Fairmont Township to Leroy and Ida (Viesselman) Thate. Wally was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fairmont. He attended country school in Rutherford Township and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1951. Walter was drafted in the U.S. Army on March 1957 and honorary discharged in 1961 due to a family emergency. Walter was united in marriage to Beverly Swenson on April 3, 1960. They were blessed with three children – Steven, Gail and Diane. Walter and Beverly farmed by Fairmont from 1960-1968 and then purchased a farm south of St. James in December of 1968 where Wally resided until his death. Wally supported their local church – First Lutheran Church, for 32 years donating his time and talent in Sunday School programming, ushering, rummage sales and bazaars. After retiring from farming in 1997, he continued to do what he loved supporting the work of a close farmer with their harvesting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Beverly, along with Steve, Gail (husband Tom), Diane (husband Dan) and two grandchildren – Tyler and Katie along with cousin, Vance Welchlin. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ida Thate, Brother – Robert, Twin baby sisters along with many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mayo Clinic Leukemia Research.