|
|
Wayne Harbitz, 62, of St. James died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at First Lutheran Church in St. James. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Friday. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019