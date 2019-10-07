|
Wayne Richard Salem, 49, of Butterfield, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester. Funeral service were held on Oct. 2, at Peace Lutheran Church in North Mankato. Please share a memory of Wayne with his family and view his video tribute online at www.mankatomortuary.com. The family prefers memorials, which will be used for his three-year-old daughter, Callie.
Wayne was born Aug. 31, 1970 in Heron Lake, to Joseph and Margaret (Wynn) Salem. He graduated from Butterfield-Odin High School in 1988. He married Jessica Borchardt on Sept. 19, 2015 in North Mankato, and soon after, they were blessed with a little girl, Callie. Wayne was a passionate waterfowl hunter who was fortunate to turn his passion for the outdoors into a career as a regional sales rep for Banded. Wayne was enthralled by the beauty of the sunrise, the sights and sounds of the hunt – he did it for his soul. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting with his "brothers," going fishing with Jes, and watching his daughters grow and develop. Wayne was quite creative with his hands; whether it was working in his yard, woodworking, cooking, or making fishing lures and duck hunting lanyards. He loved being inventive, and making anything work better. Wayne was a very passionate person. He lived life to its fullest. All who knew Wayne loved and admired him.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jes, of North Mankato; daughters: Callie and Carson; sisters: Rita (Todd) Koenecke of Pierre, S.D., Barbara Salem of Butterfield; and Doris (Paul) Kratochvil of Pueblo, Colo.; nephew, Samuel (Chrystal) Koenecke; great-nieces, Ava, Ella, and Aspyn; parents-in-law, Gail and Daryl Borchardt of Prior Lake; and brother-in-law, Michael Borchardt. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Joseph Salem; and brother, Michael Salem.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019