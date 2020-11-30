1/1
William Peter "Bill" Heppner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Peter Heppner, 79, of Waupaca, Wis. recently passed away at home. Private burial at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.
Bill was born in St. James on June 13, 1941 to Peter and Frances and was the youngest of four children. Bill served in the United States Navy as an Electrician 2nd Class from 1964 until 1968. He moved to Wisconsin in 1968 and worked as a butcher in the local grocery store for almost 40 years. Bill had an aptitude for anything mechanical and loved hunting. But most of all was known by others as a kind, gentle man who lived a quiet life. Bill's family would like to extend a warm thank you and appreciation to Gloria Doyle, a dear friend and neighbor to Bill for more than 13 years.
He was preceded in death by parents Peter and Frances; sister Joyce Niessen; brothers-in-law Eldon Hiebert, Lyle Niessen and Norman Undestad. He is survived by sisters Lorraine Hiebert and LaVonne Undestad along with 15 nieces and nephews and their families.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved