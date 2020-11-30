William "Bill" Peter Heppner, 79, of Waupaca, Wis. recently passed away at home. Private burial at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.
Bill was born in St. James on June 13, 1941 to Peter and Frances and was the youngest of four children. Bill served in the United States Navy as an Electrician 2nd Class from 1964 until 1968. He moved to Wisconsin in 1968 and worked as a butcher in the local grocery store for almost 40 years. Bill had an aptitude for anything mechanical and loved hunting. But most of all was known by others as a kind, gentle man who lived a quiet life. Bill's family would like to extend a warm thank you and appreciation to Gloria Doyle, a dear friend and neighbor to Bill for more than 13 years.
He was preceded in death by parents Peter and Frances; sister Joyce Niessen; brothers-in-law Eldon Hiebert, Lyle Niessen and Norman Undestad. He is survived by sisters Lorraine Hiebert and LaVonne Undestad along with 15 nieces and nephews and their families.