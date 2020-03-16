Home

Wilmer Herrejon Hernandez Obituary
Wilmer Herrejon Hernandez, Sr, 41, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System – St. James. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James with Father Timothy Hall as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before mass on Thursday at the church. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Wilmer Herrejon Hernandez was born on March 13, 1979 in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico the son of Jose and Maria (Hernandez) Herrejon. In May 1993, they moved to St. James. He graduated from St. James High School. He met Edna Hernandez in high school in 1995, they had a son in 1996, got married in 2001 and had a daughter in 2003. Wilmer had a passion for soccer, he play it for many years and loved to watch it.
Wilmer is survived by his wife Edna; son, Wilmer Jr. and his daughter Starr; daughter, Edna Samantha 'Muneca'; parents: Jose and Maria; sisters: Laura and her sons: Daniel and Alex, Rocio and her husband, Rodrigo and their kids: Felix, Brizelyn, Eylin, Jazybelle and baby, and Sarahi and her husband, Brandon Showalter. He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, two uncles, an aunt, three cousins and his dog Foxy.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020
