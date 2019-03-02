Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for [email protected] View Sign

Clodfelter, Jean Goodman Jean Marie (nee Goodman) Clodfelter passed peacefully February 25, 2019 surrounded by her five children. Devoted widow of the late Robert Lee Clodfelter. Beloved sister of Betty Goodman (the late William) Lang, the late Lawrence A. (Wilma) Goodman and newly identified siblings, Janet (nee Hanahan) (the late 'Pete') Breedlove, the late James L. (Marilyn) Hanahan and the late JoAnn Hanahan. Beloved mother of Christine (the late Mark) Weber, Jonathan N. (Alice) Clodfelter, Janice (the late Sead 'Sedo') Mehanovic, James R. (Kathleen) Clodfelter, and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Dunn. Proud grandmother of Julia (Cliff) Lane, Andrew and Robert Bo Weber; Michael Clodfelter, Catherine (Joel) Starnes, Jillian, and Elizabeth Clodfelter; Rebecca Clodfelter, Nicole (Taylor) Orner and Robert Clodfelter; and Malissa, Michael and John Dunn. Great-grandmother of Valarie Dunn, Cliff and Mark Lane and Olivia, Caleb, and Penelope Starnes. Aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Fifty plus year resident of Kirkwood even after graduating from Webster Groves High School. Jean was the consummate hostess, bridge partner (you wanted to be her partner because she cleaned out everyone she played against quarter-by-quarter), and Mizzou football fan. As her hearing went, the entire neighborhood could hear Cardinal baseball blaring from her little retirement condo. She possessed a creative spirit, taking tremendous pride in her original craft projects, where she employed her skilled hands with needles, both long and short. Her relationship with our father Robert was one for all time. From the Washington University football girlfriend, wife of more than 57 years, best friend, bridge partner, caregiver, counselor, and guide, Jean and Bob were a team. Jean used her leadership skills with a myriad of volunteer fraternal, church and civic organizations. Of special note are The First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Meals on Wheels, and the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. At birth, Jean was adopted by Dr. Jonathan N. and Leatha Goodman and in the last weeks before her transition from this life to the next, she excitedly met her sole surviving biological sister and two new nieces. We will all miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in her name to support The Music Ministries of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 W. Adams Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Services: Jean's Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 2:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019

