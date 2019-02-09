Steevensz, Aatje R. 84, Beloved wife of the late A.B. Steevensz, Sr. She passed away on Jan 28, 2019 in the home of her daughter in St. Louis, MO, while under St. Anthony's hospice care team. A loving mother to her children Agatha Ewing, A. B. Steevensz, Jr., Anna (Charles) Young, Angelique (Dave) Sertich and Arleen (Mitchell) Shane. Caring grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 25. She had a kind, gentle, mild nature about that drew people to her. We all will miss her dearly. Services: Memorial Services will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9:30 a.m. Mass After-pass to follow. 314-743-8600.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019