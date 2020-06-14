Abby B. McCarthy
McCarthy, Abby B.

Surrounded by family on June 10, 2020, loving wife of Matthew McCarthy for over 47 years, wonderful mother of Chris (Sarah) McCarthy, dear grandmother to Elise and Claire McCarthy, beloved sister of Terry (Karin) Braxton and Sally (Terry) Schnuck. Adored aunt to Sara, Andrew, Hadley, Jonathan, and Ted. Fur-mom to her beloved dog Winnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vance P. Jr. and Sally Braxton.

Abby attended Mary Institute, Vanderbilt and St. Louis Universities for nursing, and Maryville University for her MBA. She served others for many years as an ICU nurse and later as a creative kitchen designer. Abby was an avid St. Louis Blues fan since 1967.

Services: A celebration of Abby's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory appreciated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Humane Society of St. Louis, or The Backstoppers. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
