|
|
McMillan, Abigail A.
passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of Janet (Richard Louis) Garesche (nee Pfaff) and Steve (Parker Block) McMillan; loving mother of Aidan William Crusen; cherished sister of Emily McMillan, Jessica Lloyd (Ralph Kuhlman), Joe (Heather) Lloyd, and Phillip (Melissa) Lloyd; dear niece of Susan McMillan, Bill McMillan, Peter McMillan, Andy McMillan, and Laura Lackey; loving aunt of eight; dear cousin and friend to many. She will be forever loved and missed by all.
Lover and rescuer of animals of all kinds, passionate about music and above all else, her beautiful son Aidan.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, 1705 S. Hanley Rd., Brentwood, MO 63144. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019