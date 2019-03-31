St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Adam A. Kaminski Obituary
Kaminski, Adam A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband for over 64 years to Leona Kaminski (nee Liszewski); dearest father of Roman A. (Susan), the late Edward A. (survived by Carol) and Romona L. (Valerie) Kaminski; loving grandfather of Laurie, Jennifer (Richard), Adam (Maria), Abigail, Roman and Grant; dear greatgrandfather of Brayden, Henry, Brooks, Madelyn and Maureen; dear brother of Stanislaus Kaminski, Maria Baras and the late Helena Kirkewicz Boniecki, Miroslawa Dudkowski and Genevieve Gajewski; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 2, 9:00 a.m. to St. Stanislaus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Restoration Fund or . Founder of P.N.A. Sports Club and proud member of St. Stanislaus since 1950. He was a survivor of the Nazi work camp during WWII. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
