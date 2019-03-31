|
Kaminski, Adam A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved husband for over 64 years to Leona Kaminski (nee Liszewski); dearest father of Roman A. (Susan), the late Edward A. (survived by Carol) and Romona L. (Valerie) Kaminski; loving grandfather of Laurie, Jennifer (Richard), Adam (Maria), Abigail, Roman and Grant; dear greatgrandfather of Brayden, Henry, Brooks, Madelyn and Maureen; dear brother of Stanislaus Kaminski, Maria Baras and the late Helena Kirkewicz Boniecki, Miroslawa Dudkowski and Genevieve Gajewski; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 2, 9:00 a.m. to St. Stanislaus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Restoration Fund or . Founder of P.N.A. Sports Club and proud member of St. Stanislaus since 1950. He was a survivor of the Nazi work camp during WWII. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019