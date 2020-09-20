1/1
Adam Douglas Pecaut
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pecaut, Adam Douglas

28, a Petty Officer Second Class serving on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, died suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, FL where he was stationed. He died from Sudden Cardiac Arrest(SCA).

Adam was born March 28, 1992, in Cape Girardeau, MO. He married Isabella Lena (Seitzer) Pecaut on Dec. 22, 2017, in St. Charles, MO. In addition to his wife, Pecaut is survived by his parents, Douglas and Donna (Weinzirl) Pecaut and younger sister, Christina, his grandparents, William and Joan Weinzirl of St. Ann, MO and Sergia and the late Harold Pecaut of Perryville, MO. He is survived by his in-laws David and Lin Seitzer, along with Katelyn and James, Isabella's parents, sister and brother.

Adam was a 2010 graduate of Marquette High School and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University in May 2015.

Services: Join us for a Celebration of Life, Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lion Heart Heroes Foundation. We want to place AED's on the military base in Adam's honor. Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of non-traumatic death in the military. Lionheartheroes.org or Lion Heart Heroes Foundation, PO Box 7771, Bonney, Lake, WA 98391.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved