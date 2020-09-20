Pecaut, Adam Douglas

28, a Petty Officer Second Class serving on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, died suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, FL where he was stationed. He died from Sudden Cardiac Arrest(SCA).

Adam was born March 28, 1992, in Cape Girardeau, MO. He married Isabella Lena (Seitzer) Pecaut on Dec. 22, 2017, in St. Charles, MO. In addition to his wife, Pecaut is survived by his parents, Douglas and Donna (Weinzirl) Pecaut and younger sister, Christina, his grandparents, William and Joan Weinzirl of St. Ann, MO and Sergia and the late Harold Pecaut of Perryville, MO. He is survived by his in-laws David and Lin Seitzer, along with Katelyn and James, Isabella's parents, sister and brother.

Adam was a 2010 graduate of Marquette High School and graduate of Southeast Missouri State University in May 2015.

Services: Join us for a Celebration of Life, Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lion Heart Heroes Foundation. We want to place AED's on the military base in Adam's honor. Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of non-traumatic death in the military. Lionheartheroes.org or Lion Heart Heroes Foundation, PO Box 7771, Bonney, Lake, WA 98391.