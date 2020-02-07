|
Foerster, Adelaide E.
(nee Goellner) Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl Foerster; loving mother of Frances (and the late Lawrence) Walsh and the late Charles (survived Mary) Foerster; dear grandma of Charles (Julia) Shaw and Katie Foerster; loyal companion of Maggie; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, February 8, 11:30 until service 12:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to C.A.R.E. STL appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020