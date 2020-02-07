St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Foerster, Adelaide E.

(nee Goellner) Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl Foerster; loving mother of Frances (and the late Lawrence) Walsh and the late Charles (survived Mary) Foerster; dear grandma of Charles (Julia) Shaw and Katie Foerster; loyal companion of Maggie; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, February 8, 11:30 until service 12:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to C.A.R.E. STL appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
