Reynolds, Adele H. (nee Liermann), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Reynolds; dear mother of Linda (the late Jack) Fluchel, Laura James, Luann (Lance) Polette, Donald (Andrea) Reynolds, Jerry (Sherri) Reynolds, Debra (Brian) Cordry, Beverly (Brian) King and the late Ronald (Peggy) Reynolds; cherished grandmother of Jason (Kim) and Jamie Fluchel, Megan (Brandon) Vogt, Ashleigh (Brad) Galucia, Curtis (Clare), Kayla, Kevin, Craig and Keith Polette, Robert and Aaron Reynolds, Justin and Caitlin Reynolds, Claudia and Aidan King; dear great-grandmother of Brighton Vogt and baby boy Galucia and baby girl Fluchel; dear daughter of the late August and Izella Liermann; dear sister of Mary Geraldine (John) Roberts, Joann (Roger) Powers, James (Judy) Liermann and the late Leo (Mary) Liermann, Evelyn (Bruce) Tomlin, Fr. Raymond B. Liermann, Patricia (Louis) Bertel, Eileen Liermann and Vincent (survived by Carol) Liermann; dear daughter-in-law of the late John and Alvera Reynolds; dear sister-in-law of the late Jack (survived by Marge) and Lawrence (Patricia) Reynolds; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Mass and burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to be private. Masses preferred. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020.