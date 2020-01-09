Adele J. Ruggeri

Service Information
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
St. Louis, MO
63110
(314)-771-3383
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave
Obituary
Ruggeri, Adele J.

(nee' Pedroli), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry P. Ruggeri, Jr.; cherished mother of Catherine (Thomas Rea) Ruggeri-Rea, Joseph (Debbie) Ruggeri, Theresa (Steve) Bielawski, and the late Henry P. III (Beverly) Ruggeri; dear sister of Caesar (Patricia), the late Raymond (Aliene), and the late Robert (Jeanette) Pedroli; loving grandmother of 4; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to so many. Adele was a member of the Ladies of Mt. Carmel Society, and a cancer survivor.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, January 10, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. 63110, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For more information visit www.calcaterrafuneral.com or call 314-771-3383.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Funeral Home Details
