Ruggeri, Adele J.

(nee' Pedroli), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry P. Ruggeri, Jr.; cherished mother of Catherine (Thomas Rea) Ruggeri-Rea, Joseph (Debbie) Ruggeri, Theresa (Steve) Bielawski, and the late Henry P. III (Beverly) Ruggeri; dear sister of Caesar (Patricia), the late Raymond (Aliene), and the late Robert (Jeanette) Pedroli; loving grandmother of 4; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to so many. Adele was a member of the Ladies of Mt. Carmel Society, and a cancer survivor.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, January 10, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. 63110, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For more information visit www.calcaterrafuneral.com or call 314-771-3383.