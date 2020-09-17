Trampe, Adele Margaret Flora

(nee Twillmann), Asleep in Jesus, Adele passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 81, after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born on July 12, 1939 to the late Arvil and Eleanor (Rosenkoetter) of Spanish Lake, Missouri. She became a child of God through the waters of Holy Baptism on August 13, 1939 and was confirmed on March 29, 1953, both at Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, Missouri. After receiving her BS Ed from Concordia Lutheran Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois, Adele was united in marriage to Ronald C. Trampe at Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, Missouri on June 18, 1961. Ron and Adele moved to Austin, Texas where she served as a grade school teacher at Trinity Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran schools, and where they raised their three children. In 1973, the family returned to Florissant, Missouri, where Adele served as a substitute teacher to many Lutheran grade schools until her retirement at age 73.

Adele enjoyed time with her family, traveling, bowling, playing cards, family genealogy, and being active in the church. Over the years she has served with PTL, Mother's Circle, Sunday School, and LWML – holding elected positions at both the local and Zone level.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ron, and her devoted children Mike, Carol Martin (Tom), and David (Carla). Adele was also the beloved grandma to Lisa Martin-Hixson (Joe), Dani Martin, the late Janet Martin, Alexander Martin, Erin Martin, Rebecca Trampe, Ryan Trampe, and Reese Trampe. She was a sister to Dolores Roundey (Bill) and the late Ellen Twillmann, aunt to Will Roundey (Kay), Bettina Roundey (Tim DeHaas), and Andrea Fickle (John), and cousin to Glenn Rosenkoetter (Jan) and Kert Rosenkoetter (Vickie). She was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the many health care professionals who supported us in the past two months, especially Heartland Hospice and Assistance Health Care.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles) and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church (St. Charles) followed by an 11 a.m. Service on Saturday at Zion Lutheran. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Black Jack, Missouri. hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Memorials to LWML and Zion Lutheran Church, Harvester, Missouri.