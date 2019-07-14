Sister Adele Marie Rothan CSJ

Obituary
Rothan, Sister Adele Marie CSJ Of Nazareth Living Center on Sat., July 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of late Wilbur Louis and Josephine Rose Rothan (nee Howeler); sister of Charlene (David) Glore and Barbara (Richard) Hammond; aunt, great aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center on Mon., July 15 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. then to Resurrection Cemetery for interment. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 and also to Friends of the Children of Haiti (FOTCOH), PO Box 789, Peoria, IL 61652. (Sister was personally involved in helping the people of Haiti through FOTCOH's medical missions.) FEY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
