St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Schaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adele Schaffer Obituary

Schaffer, Adele V.

(nee Nelson), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Schaffer; loving daughter of the late John and Rose (nee Restle) Nelson; cherished mother of Kathleen (Neil) Schlichting, William (Laura) Schaffer and Diane Schaffer; grandmother of Uriah (fiancee Sarah) Schaffer, Timothy (Heather), Brian (Melissa) and Daniel (fiancee Kristen) Schlichting; great-grandmother of Paige, Chase, Ryan, Carter and Camden Schlichting; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mom is finally dancing polkas with Dad in Heaven.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Backstoppers or de Greeff Hospice House. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now