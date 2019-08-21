|
|
Schaffer, Adele V.
(nee Nelson), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Schaffer; loving daughter of the late John and Rose (nee Restle) Nelson; cherished mother of Kathleen (Neil) Schlichting, William (Laura) Schaffer and Diane Schaffer; grandmother of Uriah (fiancee Sarah) Schaffer, Timothy (Heather), Brian (Melissa) and Daniel (fiancee Kristen) Schlichting; great-grandmother of Paige, Chase, Ryan, Carter and Camden Schlichting; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Mom is finally dancing polkas with Dad in Heaven.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Backstoppers or de Greeff Hospice House. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019