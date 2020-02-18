St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Yahl, Adeline C.

(nee Grimm), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Yahl; dear mother of Richard (Eileen) Yahl, Daniel (Pamela) Yahl and Annette Kovarik; cherished grandmother of Mary (Ashley), Beth (Ashrae), Anne, Anthony, Anna, Dominic, Joe (Carrie), Thomas, William, Julie, John, Matt and great-grandmother of Emery; dear sister of Mary Winkler, Bob (Juanita) Grimm and the late Florence Hutchison and Joseph Grimm. Our dear sister-in-law , aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend.

Adeline often served as a volunteer, was an Avon Representative for 40 years, a lifetime member of Assumption parish, cherished her Catholic faith and most of all was a delightful person who was loved by all.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, February 20, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Masses or contributions to Assumption parish or de Greeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
