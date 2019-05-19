Adolph "Mitch" Schain

Schain, Adolph Mitch 76, of St Louis passed away Saturday May 11, 2019. Mitch is survived by his son, Mike (Vickie) Schain; sister, Shirley Schain; grandchildren, Ariana (Ross) Noory and Gavin Schain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Schain and Dorothy (nee Mitchell) Schain. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., Lemay. Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Committal service with military honors at Mount Hope Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
