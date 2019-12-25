Levin, Adrian Oliver

December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Levin; dear father and father-in-law of Kevin, Stephen (Jennifer) and Marian "Mindy" Levin; dear grandfather of Jordan and Rachel, Jordonna, Chase and Brody Levin; dear brother-in-law of the late Richard Levin (Ruth). Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 26 in the Chapel at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona or to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE