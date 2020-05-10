Adrienne Christina Leland
Leland, Adrienne Christina Adrienne Christina Leland was born September 29, 1952. She was oldest of four children born to Rose Mary and Benjamin Harris Leland of Centreville, IL. Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Kevin Gerard Leland, Michael Stephen Leland, and Melisande Alexis Leland Handrick. Adrienne passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Erica, brother-in-law Daryl John Handrick, nephew Neal Patrick Handrick, niece Menia Shontae Gautier, and a large wonderful collection of relatives and friends.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
