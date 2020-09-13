Adrienne Sametz

Sametz, Adrienne

(nee Schoelhamer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday September 11, 2020.

Beloved wife for 62 years of Robert Sametz, loving mother of Stephen (Beth) and Michael (Susan) Sametz; dearest grandmother of Michelle, Susan, Devin and Blair; dear great grandmother of Colby; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Mrs. Sametz was Vice President of Risk Management for Spectrum Emergency Care.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Friday September 18, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.