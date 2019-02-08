|
|
Goewert, Aelred J., Jr. on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet S. Goewert (nee Hasselfeld); dear father of Derek, Kyle (Kathleen) and Brent (Andrea) Goewert; loving grandpa of Mia, Owen, Erin, Carson and Dustin Goewert; dear brother of Cynthia (Keith) Lueck, Jessica (Roger) Dobberstein and Lisa (Darren) Roach. Our dear godfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials be made The American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org). Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019