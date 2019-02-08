St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aelred Goewert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aelred J. Goewert Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aelred J. Goewert Jr. Obituary
Goewert, Aelred J., Jr. on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet S. Goewert (nee Hasselfeld); dear father of Derek, Kyle (Kathleen) and Brent (Andrea) Goewert; loving grandpa of Mia, Owen, Erin, Carson and Dustin Goewert; dear brother of Cynthia (Keith) Lueck, Jessica (Roger) Dobberstein and Lisa (Darren) Roach. Our dear godfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials be made The American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org). Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now