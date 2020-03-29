Madden, Agnes C.

(nee Fischer) on March 26, 2020 Fortified with the Sacraments of the Church. Wife of the late Edward J. Madden, mother of Edward 'Mick' (Jan), Daniel (Kim), Jane and Timothy (Sue); Sister of the late Dollie Bischof, the late John and Doris Fischer, Dotsy (and the late John) Coleman, Josetta (and the late Louis) Bollasina, and Richard (Pat) Fischer. Grandmother to 10 and Great-grandmother to 14; dear aunt, cousin, friend and parishioner for 73 years at St. Martin of Tours; recent resident of Nazareth Living Center.

Services: A private wake will be held for immediate family only at Hoffmeister on Lemay Ferry. A memorial Mass at St. Martin of Tours Church will be held at a later date. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Donations preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Martin's. Family and friends are invited to share memories and offer condolonces at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com