Wolfe, Agnes Elizabeth Wiggie of Valley Park, Missouri, was born September 15, 1926, in Saint Louis, Missouri to John and Lilly (nee Kasper) Dwyer and entered into rest Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Valley Park, Missouri at the age of 92 years, 7 months and 23 days. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Wilbur Wolfe, (5) five siblings, Elizabeth Lolly (Bob) Halker, Margaret Marmy (Bob) Vance, Nancy Dwyer, Jack (Eleanor) Dwyer, and Tom (Vera) Dwyer, and one son in law, Scott Renner. She is survived by, one (1) daughter, Bridget Renner, one (1) grandson, Alex Renner, along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Agnes worked for Southwestern Bell for 30 years. Agnes liked music, dancing, swimming and spending time at the river. She also loved to travel and have fun. She had a great sense of humor and was full of energy. She consistently demonstrated her love for her immediate & extended family and friends. Agnes will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. at SACRED HEART CHURCH in Valley Park located at 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, MO 63088. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in honor of Agnes may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019