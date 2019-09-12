St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Gorla, Agnes Loretta

(nee Colombo) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Gorla; dear mother of Michael (Nancy) Gorla, Kathleen (the late Patrick) Bannister, Gerard (Christina) Gorla and the late Mary Beth ( Jim) Krull; dear grandmother of Tricia (Jack) Hisserich, Patrick Bannister, Katie (Scott) Hannigan, Laura Krull, Michael (Annie) and Kelly Bannister, Allison (Matthew) Mallette, Joseph, Daniel, Maria and Natalie Gorla; dear great-grandmother of Kinsley, Taylor and Emma Hisserich, Olivia and Tyler Hannigan and Joseph Bannister; dear sister of Edith (Bob) Dawidowski; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

The Gorla family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the Memory Unit at Laclede Groves.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill or the St. Louis appreciated.

A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
