Gorla, Agnes Loretta
(nee Colombo) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Gorla; dear mother of Michael (Nancy) Gorla, Kathleen (the late Patrick) Bannister, Gerard (Christina) Gorla and the late Mary Beth ( Jim) Krull; dear grandmother of Tricia (Jack) Hisserich, Patrick Bannister, Katie (Scott) Hannigan, Laura Krull, Michael (Annie) and Kelly Bannister, Allison (Matthew) Mallette, Joseph, Daniel, Maria and Natalie Gorla; dear great-grandmother of Kinsley, Taylor and Emma Hisserich, Olivia and Tyler Hannigan and Joseph Bannister; dear sister of Edith (Bob) Dawidowski; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
The Gorla family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the Memory Unit at Laclede Groves.
Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill or the St. Louis appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019