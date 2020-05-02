Agnes M. Dehn
Dehn, Agnes M. (nee Duda), Asleep in Jesus on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford L.; loving mother of Mike (Linda); dear grandmother to Nathan (Jenna), Jeremy, and Brianna; dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Agnes will be remembered as a loving and caring Christian role-model, who was always willing to give of herself in service. Her smile was contagious to everyone around her. She is remembered for her love of holidays, especially Christmas. Upon Agnes' retirement from Safeco, she spent her days of retirement working as a sample lady at Dierbergs and volunteering her time visiting shut-ins. Services: A private burial for family only took place on Friday, May 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church-Kirkwood, MO or Circle of Concern Food Pantry, Valley Park, MO. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 2, 2020.
