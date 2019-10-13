|
Ebert, Agnes Marie
(nee Kaiser), age 81, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She is survived by her husband Charles, her children Dawn (Michael)
Gandlmayr, John (Lisa) Ebert, Tracy Mastrantuono and James Ebert, her cherished grandchildren
Andrew, Dustin, Katherine (Alex), Charlie, Nate, Ben, Henry and Will.
Born April 19, 1938 to Dr. Eugene J. and Mary (Vandenberghe) Kaiser in Moberly, Missouri, Agnes grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Bishop Du Bourg High School, where she met the love of her life, Charlie (in chemistry class!) They married in June 1958 and enjoyed 61 blessed years together. While raising her family, Agnes graduated class valedictorian from the dental hygiene program at St. Louis Community College.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking, reading, watching movies and playing bridge with her friends. Her happiest moments were spent with her beloved family.
Agnes was known for her endless capacity to love and her warmth and concern for everyone. She always made you feel that you were important and that you could succeed in anything. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew her.
Services: A private Mass will be celebrated by family.
A Kutis South County Service
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019