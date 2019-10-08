Koenig, Agnes T.

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at age 90, on Monday, October 7th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Agnes Koenig, brother Paul Koenig, and sister Mary Ann Berner-Haegele. She is survived by sister-in-law Theresa Koenig and brother-in-law Tom Haegele. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin, godmother, and friend to many. Memorials to Backstoppers or Carney's Kids.

Services: Visitation Wed., 10/9, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.