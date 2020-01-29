Sister Agnes Therese Aydt S.S.N.D.

Obituary
Aydt, S.S.N.D., Sister Agnes Therese

Baptized into the hope of Christ Resurrection on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved sister of Leo (Patsy) Aydt of McLeansboro, IL. Our dearest relative, friend and Sister in Religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel (12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton, MO 63044) on Thursday January 30 from 2:30 p.m. prayers till 3:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center/Motherhouse (320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125) for visitation from 5:30 p.m. (Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.) till 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
