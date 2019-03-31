Shanker, Aileen Jean March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Arthur Shanker; dear mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne Sloane (Donald), Karl Shanker (Marsha), and Scott Shanker (Wendy); dear grandmother of Samantha and Jenna Shanker; dear sister of the late Mollie Pokres (Martin) and Evelyn Goldenberg (late Marvin); dear aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed. Services: A private service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the , P.O. Box 224478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the . BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019