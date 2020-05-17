Shmuger, Aileen May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Shmuger for 65 years. Dear mother of Joye (Steven) Wees, Brent (Jayne Moneysmith) Stansen, and Marc (Louise Hamagami) Shmuger. Loving grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 7, and dear sister of Phil (Nina) Radman. Her beloved niece Marci (Ken) Bluestone provided her immeasurable assistance and was like a second daughter in her later years. A sparkling, bright, and beautiful woman, Aileen was fiercely dedicated to her family, a special aunt, great-aunt, and a loyal and beloved friend to many. Services: Private family memorial and service. Contributions can be made to Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry and Kol Rinah. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE