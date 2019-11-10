Schopp, A.J.

was born in St. Louis, MO, the beloved only child of Cassell and Alfred Schopp, Sr. A.J. enlisted in 1962, serving honorably as an active duty Army reservist. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Julie Bruning Schopp; their sons and their families: Jacob and Lara and daughter, Caroline (15), of Kansas City, and Nicholas and Kymberlee and sons Wyatt (13), Colton (11) and Oliver (8), of St. Louis. He is also survived by cousin Marigay Schopp and her partner, Mary Jacobson, his friends of nearly 50 years, Cheryl and Tom Erman and Lillyann and Jim Baldanza, and the wonderful community of horse lovers that have shared his passion.