Brueggemann, Alan C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally Brueggemann (nee Stieb) for over 50 years; loving father of John Brueggemann, Mary (Eric) Koestner and Mark Brueggemann; dear grandfather of Natalie, Ella and Lance Koestner; dear son of the late Clifford and Peggy Brueggemann; sister to the late Joan Skelton and our dearest uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A small private memorial Mass for family and close friends will be held at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Road, 63123) on Friday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. (Masks and Social Distancing Required). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association, Westminster College, or Central Methodist University are appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton.