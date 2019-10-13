Kohn, Alan C.

distinguished St. Louis trial lawyer, died on September 7, 2019, at age 87, from congestive heart failure. After serving for two years as a lieutenant in the Army, Mr. Kohn became the first graduate of the Washington University Law School to become a law clerk at the Supreme Court of the United States, serving from 1957 to 1958 for Justice Charles E. Whittaker. He then returned to St. Louis to practice law, trying over 100 cases and arguing more than 80 appeals. He was also an avid tennis player and a supporter of St. Louis arts organizations. Mr. Kohn is survived by Joanne, his wife for over 65 years, and by three sons and their spouses, Tom (Lisa), Jim (Maria), and John (Angie), and by five grandchildren, Ethan, Grace, Alejandro, Kate, and Ava.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Sun., Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at the St. Louis Art Museum auditorium. Reception to follow for friends and family. Garage parking available. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Opera Theatre of St. Louis, The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, or The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE