Brainerd, Alan E.

September 1962 – August 2020

Alan passed away from the COVID virus in Kendred Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8th after a thirty-five-day hospitalization with COVID. Alan was only fifty-seven years young.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Alfred G. Brainerd and his mother, Dorothy L. Brainerd.

He is survived by his husband Ken Gerrity, his brother and wife, Bud and Becky Brainerd, his niece Christina Brainerd and her daughter Madeline, his nephew and his wife, Michael and Ali Brainerd and their children Emmy and Peter.

Alan was a graduate of Belleville West High School and McMurry College.

At the age of twenty-one he started his St. Louis design company, Alan E. Brainerd Interiors, in 1984 and quickly became recognized as one of the top designers in the city and environs. He traveled extensively to see and learn about architectural and interior design around the world. He was both a student and a professor of Interior design, having served as an adjunct professor teaching his popular "History of Interior Design" course a number of times at Maryville College in St. Louis, Missouri.

Always willing to share his talent and expertise, Alan contributed to the cultural education of St. Louis as the design editor for both the Ladue News and Town and Style Magazine. Alan chaired numerous show houses, galas, and served on the boards and committees of various organizations including St. Andrews resources for seniors, St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Children's Hospital, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, St. Louis Zoo, and Siteman Cancer Center. Mr. Brainerd was awarded the Commerce Bank Community Service Award in 2010.

In West Palm Beach Florida, he served on the Board of Directors of the Center for Creative Education and Rapallo North. He was a member of the Palm Beach Yacht Club, the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, and the National Croquet Club.

One adage that Alan often quoted and always lived by is, "Passion is a must. If you don't absolutely love what you do, why bother?" His energy, creativity, passion, compassion, and his mistakable laughter will be missed. His legacy lives on in the lives of the multitude of people he connected and encouraged.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to either to the Center for Creative Education https://cceflorida.org/ or the St. Andrews Resources for Seniors System https://www.standrews1.com/.

A celebration of life will be held in West Palm Beach once the COVID risk has passed. Family and Friends are invited to leave comments and tributes on the All County Funeral Home and Crematory Website.