Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Deacon Alan E. Ecker

Deacon Alan E. Ecker Obituary

Ecker, Deacon Alan E.

March 22, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Etherine Ecker (nee North); loving father of Jeffrey (Vicki), Amy (Frank) and Michael (Leslie); dear brother of William (Lorraine) and Delores (George); devoted grandfather to Gregory, Mackenzie, Madison and Matthew. He dearly missed his fishing partner, Jim Kirk. A dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Alan was a retired principal from the Mehlville School District, having previously worked at the St. Louis Public Schools. He cherished his service as a deacon at St. Francis of Assisi parish.

Donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital are greatly appreciated. After the COVID-19 concerns have abated, a memorial service will be held. Private services were held by Kutis South County Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
