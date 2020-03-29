|
|
Ecker, Deacon Alan E.
March 22, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Etherine Ecker (nee North); loving father of Jeffrey (Vicki), Amy (Frank) and Michael (Leslie); dear brother of William (Lorraine) and Delores (George); devoted grandfather to Gregory, Mackenzie, Madison and Matthew. He dearly missed his fishing partner, Jim Kirk. A dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Alan was a retired principal from the Mehlville School District, having previously worked at the St. Louis Public Schools. He cherished his service as a deacon at St. Francis of Assisi parish.
Donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital are greatly appreciated. After the COVID-19 concerns have abated, a memorial service will be held. Private services were held by Kutis South County Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020