1/
Alan E. Fuchs
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fuchs, Alan E.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa Fuchs (nee O'Brien); dear father and father-in-law of Ellen (Steve) Beshore, Kirsten Manion and Alison (Brian) Winka; loving grandfather of Emily, Molly, Joe, Megan, Grace, Declan, John and Paige; dear brother of Darlene Fuchs and the late Wayne (Joan) Fuchs; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Al was a proud graduate of CBC High School and Rockhurst University. He was a loving man and enjoyed making people laugh.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church on Tues., Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CBC High School, Incarnate Word Parish Youth Ministry or Rockhurst University Athletics.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
August 1, 2020
Theresa, Kirsten and Family, so sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in our prayers
Michelle Storgion
Friend
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kim Rogers
August 1, 2020
Some of my life’s most special memories are of the times I spent with Al - and of course with his loving wife Theresa. R.I.P.
Dave Gratz
Friend
August 1, 2020
Condolences to Teresa and the Fuchs family. I will always remember Al with a smile on his face. Thinking of you.
Sherri Chaput
Friend
August 1, 2020
Leo and patti Brown
August 1, 2020
Thank you, Al for being such A kind loving person and an example for all of use to follow. Your smile, laugh, and love for life will never be forgotten. May God bless you and your beautiful family. Love, Tom and Michelle Marshall
Tom and Michelle Marshall
Family
August 1, 2020
What a great personality and smile. We will all always remember his fun presence at all events, He was a pleasure to be around at all times. Our sympathy to the Fuchs family.
GEORGE O'BRIEN
Friend
July 31, 2020
To all of Teresa’s beautiful family and especially Teresa, I am so very sorry for your loss! I sure did love Al Fuchs and boy could he make me laugh. I will always treasure my memories of Al. Please know Mom and I are here for each and every one of you. You are all in my thoughts and prayers daily. Much love to all of you!
Kathi Kaestner
Friend
July 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Al was one of my favorite friends as he always made me laugh with his stories. He will be greatly missed.
Diane Kaestner
Friend
July 31, 2020
Our prayers and love to our dear Fuch Family. Uncle Al had a gift to make someone happy and laugh. We will miss him and love him always! Pat, Suzy & Joe McBride
Pat & Suzy McBride
Family
July 31, 2020
Dear Fuch family: We are so very sorry to lose not only a wonderful, caring friend but a great guy. It was always an experience when playing golf with Al never knowing what he might say after the last shot. I’m sure the Cardinals baseball team knows they have lost one of their best fans. Bob & Judy Grone
Bob & Judy Grone
Friend
July 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Kyle and Suzanne Roberts
Neighbor
July 31, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this time - Al will bring the party up to all who have gone before - we will miss him and love him forever.
Barbara Marsahll
Family
July 31, 2020
Great Guy
Our sympathy to Theresa and family
John & Trudy Chellis
Classmate
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Dunne
Classmate
July 30, 2020
May his memory he a blessing always!
Sandra Diver
July 30, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Theresa and Family. Rusty was an great man. Thoughts and prayers to you all during this difficult time.
Rob Chiodini
Friend
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the Fuchs family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during his difficult time.
Leon & Tracy Halbert
Friend
July 30, 2020
A very good man. Always had a smile and fun to be around. We pray for all of you in your time of need.
William and Carmen Marshall
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved