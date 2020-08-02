Fuchs, Alan E.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa Fuchs (nee O'Brien); dear father and father-in-law of Ellen (Steve) Beshore, Kirsten Manion and Alison (Brian) Winka; loving grandfather of Emily, Molly, Joe, Megan, Grace, Declan, John and Paige; dear brother of Darlene Fuchs and the late Wayne (Joan) Fuchs; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Al was a proud graduate of CBC High School and Rockhurst University. He was a loving man and enjoyed making people laugh.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church on Tues., Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CBC High School, Incarnate Word Parish Youth Ministry or Rockhurst University Athletics.

