Veninga, Alan Earl 83, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. He leaves his son, Michael Veninga; daughter, Angela Veninga; two grandchildren, Jake Veninga and Hailey Veninga; sister-in-law, Marion Covington; extended family and friends. Memorial Day weekend, we lost a Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother-In-Law, Fire Fighter, Scouter, Veteran and most importantly, a Friend. Dad was a leader of men at the Affton Fire Department for 40 years and a leader of young men for 35 years as a Scout Master and Leader in the Boy Scouts of America. Dad was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman often making trips to Bennett Springs State Park throughout his life. Services: Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 a.m.


Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2020.
