More Obituaries for Alan Maltagliati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Gerard Maltagliati

Alan Gerard Maltagliati Obituary
Maltagliati, Alan Gerard
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved father of Patrick (Ellie) Maltagliati; loving son of Joanna (nee Colombo) and the late Angelo Maltagliati; dear brother of Mark (Gloria), David (Janet) and Paul (Janet) Maltagliati; dear former husband of Jacqueline Cubbage and Sheri Stein; dear son-in-law of James and Noel Cubbage; our dearest nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Alan achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a longtime Boy Scout Leader. He was a volunteer with Stray Rescue and was a dedicated rider and sponsor with the MS 150 Bike Rides.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Stray Rescue of Crestwood or appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
