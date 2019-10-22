|
|
Maltagliati, Alan Gerard
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved father of Patrick (Ellie) Maltagliati; loving son of Joanna (nee Colombo) and the late Angelo Maltagliati; dear brother of Mark (Gloria), David (Janet) and Paul (Janet) Maltagliati; dear former husband of Jacqueline Cubbage and Sheri Stein; dear son-in-law of James and Noel Cubbage; our dearest nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Alan achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a longtime Boy Scout Leader. He was a volunteer with Stray Rescue and was a dedicated rider and sponsor with the MS 150 Bike Rides.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 24 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Stray Rescue of Crestwood or appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019