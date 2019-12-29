Alan J. Legow

Obituary
Legow, Alan J.

December 25, 2019. Husband of Ellen A. Legow. Dear father of Ryan H. Legow and Kayla F. (Kellen) Cohn. Grandfather-to-be of baby Cohn. Beloved brother of Marcie (the late Bo) Bruce. Brother-in-law of Robert (Sandra) Seigel and Linda Seigel. Dear son of the late Jerry and Ida Legow. Beloved son-in-law of Connie Seigel Kraus. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . The family will receive guests at the Legow Residence on Sunday, December 29, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
