McAfee, Alan

Died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. The son of Jane Williams and Dr. C. Alan McAfee, Al was born on May 26, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Corinne, stepson Abraham Mitchell (Amanda Pope), grandsons Dominic and Abraham Mitchell of St. Louis and his sister, Nancy McAfee of Houston, TX, his Uncle Bob (Dixie) Williams of Atlanta, GA and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graduate of the University of Tulsa, he spent his career at Loy-Lange Box Company.

Al was a passionate fly fisherman with a widely appreciated sense of humor. He was devoted to his wife, family and friends, clients and co-workers, his dogs, baseball and music. Fiercely loyal to his ideals and those he cared about, Al possessed a quiet reverence for all life. Above all, he was a strong and gentle man.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd. in Maplewood. A celebration of Al's life will follow from 3 until 5 p.m. Contributions in lieu of flowers, please, to American Rivers or the Humane Society.