Nagle, Alan Stephen

Alan Stephen Nagle passed away on August 18, 2020, at age 69 in Webster Groves, Missouri. He was buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum.

Alan was born in Norfolk Virginia and spent his childhood years in Charlotte, NC, graduating from East Mecklenburg High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor's degree in Art from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, and then his first Master's Degree in Architecture from North Carolina State University, and later a second Master's Degree in Finance from University of Denver.

Alan was licensed as an architect in three states and worked for a number of firms in New Mexico, Massachusetts, Colorado and Missouri. He especially loved his work with real estate – intensive organizations that wished to adopt energy-efficient architecture and facilities. He was forever fascinated by how structures can be appealing to the eye and work efficiently at the same time.

Alan was predeceased by his parents Bernard Nagle and Elizabeth Nagle, his sister Barbara Leer, and his brother Richard Nagle. He is survived by his wife Patricia Parker, his niece and nephew Sarah and Jonathan, and his stepdaughters Jessica and Andrea. With his family and friends, he was regarded as a brilliant Renaissance man who knew a lot about a lot of things and could entertain a group on almost any topic. He was irrepressibly joyous, breaking into dance, song, and wordplay several times every day. He took special delight in interacting with his grandchildren Mary, Jonas, and Miles.

Services: In light of the COVID-19 restrictions and limitations on attendance for Alan's service, the family will hold a celebration of his life once it becomes safe for people to travel and be together.

Memorial gifts in Alan Nagle's memory can be made to his memorial fund at the Sierra Club https://www.teamsierra.org/memorial/alannagle and the Open Architecture Collaborative https://openarchcollab.org/donate/.