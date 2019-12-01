|
Miller, Albert A. "Butch"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO on April 18, 1947. Son of the late Albert and Katherine (nee Hilse) Miller; beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Mulchek) Miller; dear brother of Ervin Miller and Daniel (Terri) Miller; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4 – 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019