Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Albert A. "Butch" Miller


1947 - 2019
Albert A. "Butch" Miller Obituary

Miller, Albert A. "Butch"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO on April 18, 1947. Son of the late Albert and Katherine (nee Hilse) Miller; beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Mulchek) Miller; dear brother of Ervin Miller and Daniel (Terri) Miller; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4 – 8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
