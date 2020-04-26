Grosch, Albert G. 10/25/18-04/07/2020. Albert George Grosch, a prominent St. Louis amateur sports enthusiast and organizer, passed away April 7, 2020 in extra innings at the age of 101. Son of George J. and Elizabeth (Sutter) Grosch. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Eileen (McLaughlin) Grosch. Albert is survived by four children, Arthur Grosch of Phoenix, Arizona, Margaret Mary Heibel (John), Michael Grosch, Albert M. Grosch (Cindy); ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Marie Marklin (Rich), Bernice Novak (Stanley), predeceased Anna Mae Strauss (Frank), Carol Strauss (Harold). Albert also had three brothers killed in WW2, Richard (Marines) on the island of Tinian, Arthur (Navy) stationed in the USS Eagle, torpedoed by German U-Boat, Raymond (Coast Guard) drowned in Gasconade River, Norbert died as infant of pneumonia. Albert also served WW2 in the Army Engineers. He remained in the states due to the deaths of brothers killed in service. In his youth growing up in Baden, Al developed a passion for organizing and participating in numerous sports, especially a love of baseball beginning in 1927 when the Cardinals defeated the Yankees. Some of his sporting achievements included winning the State of Missouri table tennis championship in 1938, also the EJ Wallace Amateur Hockey Championship for St. Louis in 1941-42 with the Baden Bees playing goal. His first love was always baseball and he played with the following teams in the old Muny leagues: Sunrise, West Side Buick, Pelligreen Const., Borbein- Young, Ray Doles and Kutis. (1951-1960) Al was asked to Manage and Coach The Fred W. Stockham Post#245 American Legion Junior Baseball team. Stockham Post won the MIssouri State championship in 1953 and also the National Championship in 1956 in Bismark, ND. This team traveled with adversity due to breaking the color barrier of having the first African American player in the St. Louis Legion program. This 1956 Championship was the first for St. Louis and the State of Missouri. The team was treated to a ticker tape parade downtown on their return. Al and his team were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. Al was Past President and Secretary with the Greater St. Louis Major League Scouts Association. Scouted for over twenty years with the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. Al was inducted into the Scouts Hall of Fame. Served on the Board of Directors, screening committee with the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. He was inducted as a member in 1976. Al was a charter member and served on the Board of Directors with the Metro Collegians Instructional Baseball League. Al was a 60 year member of Fred W. Stockham Post #4 and served as a Commander (1984-85). Elected to President of the Past Commanders Club (1998). The highlight of his dedication and service to Stockham Post#4 was being honored in 2014 as the American Legionnaire of the year for St. Louis. Inducted in Voiture Locale #38 Grand Voiture DU 40 & 8 (2000). Services through Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Visitation May 14, 2020, 4-6 p.m and then burial on May 15, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred, or donations to Fred W. Stockham American Legion Post #4, (631 Coachway Lane, Hazelwood, MO 63042) for Veterans and Youth programs.

