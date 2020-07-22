1/1
Albert "Bud" Gettemeier
Gettemeier, Albert "Bud"

92, of Florissant died 7/18/20. Beloved husband of Sharon (Allen), wonderful dad to Stephen (Peg), Kristine Sontheimer (the late Tom), Susan (Mike) Morton and Russell. He certainly was admired by his 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Honorary Life Member of American Legion Post 444, 40/8, VFW, Carpenters Local 97 and St. Rose Seniors.

He owned Gettemeier Brothers Construction Company for over 35 years.

Services: Mass on Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. at St Rose Philippine Church, 1210 Paddock in Florissant, livestreamed at strpdparish.org.

Memorials to St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd., Ste. 240, St Louis, MO 63119 or Historic Florissant, Gittemeier House, 1067 Dunn Road, Florissant, MO 63031. See Hutchensfuneralhomes.com for more information



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
St Rose Philippine Church
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
July 22, 2020
Kristine, so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. May the Lord Jesus Christ bring comfort to you and your family.
Larry Funke
Classmate
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
