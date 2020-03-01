|
Martie, Albert J.
Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Martie (nee Mitchell); loving father of Barbara (Peter) Holdgate, dear grandfather of Melinda Murphy and Julianne (Jon) Jerome; dear great-grandfather of Rachael, John (Brianna) and Mallary; dear great-great-grandfather of Sylas and Jameson; dear friend of many.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel., 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 3rd, 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020