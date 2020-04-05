|
McElroy, Albert J.
Tues., Mar. 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Iwasyszyn); brother of Pat (late Richard) Tracy and Arline McElroy; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Retiree of Ameren Missouri. He was a St. Louis Assembly 565, 4th Degree K of C.
Services: Private burial at J.B. National and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or The Family Center. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020