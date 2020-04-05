St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. McElroy Obituary

McElroy, Albert J.

Tues., Mar. 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Iwasyszyn); brother of Pat (late Richard) Tracy and Arline McElroy; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Retiree of Ameren Missouri. He was a St. Louis Assembly 565, 4th Degree K of C.

Services: Private burial at J.B. National and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or The Family Center. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now